Biking enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the launch of TVS Apache RR 310S which is the production version of Akula 310 concept. It looks like that is not only the major bike from TVS to watch out for this year. Apparently, the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer is also working on the new Apache RTR 160.

A test mule of the TVS Apache RTR 160 has been spotted by YouTube user The Gearhead Bureau near Bengaluru recently. Though it was without any decals and badging, it has shape and styling in line with the Apache RTR 200 4V barring disc brake at the rear.

The spy video of new Apache RTR 160 also reveals that the bike will be equipped with features such as telescopic front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. While the rear tyre misses disc brake to keep the price in check, the front tyre is expected to get it as standard.

The new model is also expected to flaunt features such as LED headlamp with pilot lamps, LED tail lamp, and sculpted and longer seat. The exhaust canister will have a dual barrel setup while the instrumentation console will come with backlit LCD display. Both are inspired from the elder sibling, the Apache RTR 200 4V.

The 159.7 cc air-cooled engine may carry over for the new version. The mill currently produces 15.2bhp of and 13.1Nm torque mated to a five-speed transmission. TVS may tweak the number in the new model.

TVS Motor Company has not revealed any details of the new Apache RTR 160. The motorcycle will be pitted against the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer, Honda Hornet and the Yamaha FZ-S FI V 2.0. The current version is priced at Rs 76,575 ex-showroom Delhi and hence price of the new version is expected to hover around Rs 80,000.