British motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph has launched its much awaited 2017 Tiger explorer XCx in India at Rs 18.75 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The 2017 Tiger Explorer is available in a total of eight variants globally and only the top-end in the XC made to the Indian market.

India gets only the Tiger Explorer XCx, which is designed for adventure off-road riding. It comes powered by 1,215 cc inline three-cylinder engine, which is tuned to develop 137 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 123 Nm of torque at 6,200 rpm mated to a six-speed transmission. The new Tiger Explorer will be brought to India as completely built units (CBUs) and will take on the likes of Ducati Multistrada 1200S and the BMW R1200GS.

2017 Tiger explorer XCx still gets the same silhouette of the outgoing model. However, the adventure bike gets many technical updates in its new avatar. The new Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx features Triumph Semi Active Suspension (TSAS) and Rider modes-- Road, Rain and Off-Road. It also gets Advanced On Board computer, cornering optimised ABS and Traction Control and Cruise control with a new inertial measurement unit (IMU). It will be available in three colour options - Jet Black, Crystal White and Lucerne Blue. The 2017 Triumph Tiger Explorer will be limited to just 20 units in the country.