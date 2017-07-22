2016 Triumph Tiger Explorer
The 2016 range of Tiger Explorer consist a total of six variants. Pictured: 2016 Triumph Tiger Explorertriumph-mediakits.com

British motorcycle maker Triumph is set to launch the new Tiger Explorer range in India on July 25. The latest addition to the adventure tourer portfolio will be the company's third launch in the country after the Triumph Bonneville Bobber and the Triumph Street Triple S.

Triumph Tiger Explorer has been part of the company's India portfolio since 2014 and the latest edition of the adventure tourer is packed full of new rider-focused technology. The new range of Triumph Tiger Explorer consists of two main variants, XR and XC. The XC models are designed for adventure off-road riding, while the XR series are best for long distance highway touring. The XR range includes XR, XRx and XRt and the XC range comes in three variants, XC, XCx and XCa. Triumph is rumoured to bring the 2017 Tiger Explorer XCx to India first.

All six models of the new Tiger Explorer range get 1215cc inline three-cylinder engine, which is tuned to develop 137 bhp at 9300rpm and 123Nm of torque at 6200rpmmated to a six-speed transmission. The entire range now features Rider modes. The Road and Rain modes are available on the XR and XC models, while an Off-Road mode is additional in the XRx, XCx, XRt and XCa models. The fifth rider mode is programmable as option in the XRT and XCA.

The entry-level XR and XC models sport WP adjustable suspension, a multi-channel switchable ABS and traction control. Other models in the range are equipped with Triumph's Semi-Active Suspension System.

Triumph Tiger Explorer XRt
Triumph Tiger Explorer XRtTriumph Motorcycles
TIGER EXPLORER XR TIGER EXPLORER XRX TIGER EXPLORER XRT TIGER EXPLORER XCX TIGER EXPLORER XCX TIGER EXPLORER XCA
  • ABS and Traction Control
  • Brembo monoblock 4-pistons radial calipers
  • Centre stand
  • Electrically adjustable screen
  • Immobiliser
  • Newly designed cast wheels
  • On Board computer
  • Road and Rain riding modes
  • Sump guard
  • USB Power Socket
  • Adjustable WP front and rear suspension
  • 12V Power Socket
 (In addition to the features in TIGER EXPLORER XR)
  • Additional 12V Power Socket
  • Advanced On Board computer
  • cornering optimised ABS and Traction Control
  • Cruise control
  • Hand guards
  • Heated grips
  • Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
  • "Off Road" riding mode
  • Triumph Semi Active Suspension (TSAS)
  • Self cancelling indicators
 (In addition to the features in TIGER EXPLORER XRX)
  • Lower seat height of 785 - 805 mm
  • Additional 12V Power Socket
  • Advanced On Board computer
  • cornering optimised ABS and Traction Control
  • Cruise control
  • Hand guards
  • Heated grips
  • Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
  • "Off Road" riding mode
  • Triumph Semi Active Suspension (TSAS)
  • Self cancelling indicators
 (In addition to the features in TIGER EXPLORER XRT)2 x 12V power socketAdvanced On Board computerAluminium sump guard

Brembo monoblock 4-pistons radial calipers

Centre stand

cornering optimised ABS and Traction Control

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable screen

Engine protection bars

Hand guards

Heated grips

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

"Off Road" riding mode

Spoked wheels for tubeless tyres

Stainless radiator guard

Sump guard

Triumph Semi Active Suspension (TSAS)

USB Power Socket

Self cancelling indicators

 (In addition to the features in Tiger Explorer XRT)
  • Lower seat height of 785 - 805 mm
  • 2 x 12V power socket
  • Advanced On Board computer
  • Aluminium sump guard
  • cornering optimised ABS and Traction Control
  • Cruise control
  • Engine protection bars
  • Hand guards
  • Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
  • "Off Road" riding mode
  • Stainless radiator guard
  • Triumph Semi Active Suspension (TSAS)
  • Self cancelling indicators
 In addition to the features in Tiger Explorer XCX)
  • CNC machined footrests
  • Electrically adjustable Touring screen
  • Heated rider and passenger seat
  • Hill Hold Control
  • LED auxiliary fog lights
  • Pannier rails for aluminium panniers
  • "Sport" and fully customizable "Rider" riding mode
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)