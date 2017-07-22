British motorcycle maker Triumph is set to launch the new Tiger Explorer range in India on July 25. The latest addition to the adventure tourer portfolio will be the company's third launch in the country after the Triumph Bonneville Bobber and the Triumph Street Triple S.

Triumph Tiger Explorer has been part of the company's India portfolio since 2014 and the latest edition of the adventure tourer is packed full of new rider-focused technology. The new range of Triumph Tiger Explorer consists of two main variants, XR and XC. The XC models are designed for adventure off-road riding, while the XR series are best for long distance highway touring. The XR range includes XR, XRx and XRt and the XC range comes in three variants, XC, XCx and XCa. Triumph is rumoured to bring the 2017 Tiger Explorer XCx to India first.

All six models of the new Tiger Explorer range get 1215cc inline three-cylinder engine, which is tuned to develop 137 bhp at 9300rpm and 123Nm of torque at 6200rpmmated to a six-speed transmission. The entire range now features Rider modes. The Road and Rain modes are available on the XR and XC models, while an Off-Road mode is additional in the XRx, XCx, XRt and XCa models. The fifth rider mode is programmable as option in the XRT and XCA.

The entry-level XR and XC models sport WP adjustable suspension, a multi-channel switchable ABS and traction control. Other models in the range are equipped with Triumph's Semi-Active Suspension System.