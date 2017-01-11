British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2017 range of Street Triple motorcycles in the UK. The new family of naked roadster consists of Street Triple S, Street Triple R and Street Triple RS.

For 2017, Triumph has extended the beastly look of the range with minor yet pronouncing tweaks. The highlight of the machine is the new 765cc heart which is significantly up from the current version's 675cc motor. The three variants come with different specifications, technology and suspension – and each with more power than the current model's 104bhp.

Triumph claims that all the three variants have over 80 new parts, including the crank, pistons and swing-arm. The company says the new range will be more agile since it has shed nearly two kilograms over the outgoing model. All three models also get ride-by-wire, traction control and variable riding modes. The S and R models are fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsas, while the RS has Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SPs.

The basic Street Triple S is the one for the "addictive everyday ride," Triumph says. The mill in the S version develops 111bhp at 11,250rpm and 73Nm of torque 9,100rpm mated to 6 speed gearbox. It features Road and Rain riding modes. It employs Showa 41mm USD suspension at front and Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock at the rear. Braking comes from twin 310mm floating discs up front and Single 220mm fixed disc at the rear. The Street Triple S is available in Diablo Red and Phantom Black colours.

The Street Triple R has a power figure of 116bhp at 12,000rpm and 77Nm of peak torque at 9,400rpm. Its mill is mated to 6 speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. This version boasts of four riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport and a custom mode. Suspension is a 41mm USD fully adjustable Showa unit at front and a Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock at rear. Braking is taken car by Twin 310mm floating discs, Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc calipers at front and single 220mm fixed disc at rear. It will be available in Jet Black, Matte Aluminum Silver and Crystal White.

The range topping model is the RS and it has been calibrated for an ideal track usage. The engine in the RS version develops 121bhp at 11,7000rpm and 77Nm of torque at 10,800rpm. The RS gets five rider modes- Rain, Road, Sport, Track, and a custom mode which rider can set. The RS model is equipped with top-spec Showa 41mm big piston fork, adjustable for preload and rebound/compression damping for front and an Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock at rear. It also gets the best brakes- Brembo M50 four-piston, radially mounted monobloc calipers, dual 310mm discs up front and a Brembo single piston caliper 220mm disc at the back. It will be available in Matte Silver Ice and Phantom Black.

Triumph Street Triple is one of the hot selling models of the India line-up. Hence launch of the new family in India can be expected in 2017 itself.