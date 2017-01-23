Japanese car maker Toyota has given a major cosmetic upgrade to its B segment sedan Vios in Thailand. The sedan gets an aggressive face in line with Toyota's latest design language.

The front of the sedan now features a protruding nose akin to the recently unveiled Camry sedan. It also gets redesigned bumpers with more black section, adding to the sporty look. New Vios has restyled the LED lights and the front grille. The 16-inch wheel has also been rehashed.

In the interior, the sedan is loaded with climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, and a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. Higher spec variants are expected to get a dual-tone finish on the dashboard and door pads. For Thai market, the new Vios will be offered in 108hp 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to CVT automatic transmission.

It has been reported that Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp, is planning to launch a new sedan between the entry-level sedan Toyota Etios and Corolla Altis segments. The new Toyota sedan will be pitted against Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in the C-segment.

Toyota started testing Vios in Indian roads and was caught in the act many times, thanks to the sloppy camouflage. Hence, it's too early to rule out its India launch this year.

Earlier reports suggested the next generation of the Vios sedan is being developed by Toyota Motor Asia Pacific in Thailand, with Indian specifications in mind. If Toyota decides to launch next generation Vios in India, the launch could be pushed back to 2018.