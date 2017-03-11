Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is gearing up for the launch of the new version of the Corolla Altis sedan in India on March 15, suggest emerging reports. The new facelifted version of the Corolla Altis, which made its global debut in March 2016, is currently open for bookings in the country.

The new Toyota Corolla Altis is coming to the Indian market exactly a year after its global premier. The Corolla Altis, the leader in its segment in its new facelifted avatar wears changes inside out. While the integrated grille and headlamp cluster give a wider stance to the new Corolla Altis, it also features LED headlamp clusters with LED light. The rear of the new Altis also gets LED tail lamps and a chrome garnish above the number plate.

The new model is expected to continue with the current 1.4-litre diesel engine and 1.8-litre petrol engine in India. The side profile of the new Altis includes door handles in chrome finish and is expected to have 16-inch and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, expect the new sedan to get new centre console with a larger 7-inch touchscreen, 4.2-inch multi-information display in the revised instrument console and a combination of black and beige colour theme.

The new Corolla Altis is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: AutocarIndia