Tata's compact sedan Tigor has received a new variant in India. Tata has silently updated the price list of Tigor with the new XM variant of the model.

Tigor XM petrol has been priced at Rs 4.99 lakh while the diesel variant gets a price tag of Rs 5.81 lakh.

Tata had launched Tigor in India on March 29 and the compact sedan seems to be earning fairly good responses from the auto lovers. Now offered in a total of five variants - XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O), the new variant of Tigor is positioned between XE and XT.

Available in both petrol and diesel engine versions, the new Tigor XM comes in all the existing colour options-- Copper Dazzle, Espresso Brown, Pearlescent White, Platinum Silver, Striker Blue and Berry Red. The Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine of Tigor churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine is tuned to churn out 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both the engines are available with multi-drive modes – Eco and City.

On the feature front, the new Tigor XM gets Harman infotainment system, power windows, follow-me headlamps, LED fuel gauge and full wheel covers.

The Tiago-based sedan goes up against Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo in its segment.

Tata Tigor updated price list (All prices ex-showroom Delhi)