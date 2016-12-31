After several leaked patent images and spy shots, Japanese carmaker Suzuki finally unveiled the all new Swift in its home country on December 27. The hatchback is the icon of Suzuki's small car portfolio around the world. Launched in India in 2005, Swift quickly became successful addition to Maruti Suzuki's portfolio. The update for the model in the beginning of this decade added freshness. The new version once again makes the car look a lot younger. Here are seven key facts you need to know about the new Swift hatchback.

-With steeply raked windscreen and floating roof, the new Suzuki Swift carries forward youthfulness associated with the brand. The grille is the new take on hexagonal shape with a multi-slat grille and new pair of headlamps with LED eyelet design adds funkiness. The new tail-lamps look like a blend of Baleno and the old Swift's units.

-A new touchscreen infotainment system will be offered depending on the trim level, and it will also be compatible to integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The flat bottom steering wheel adds a sporty touch inside the cabin.

-The 2017 model comes with a completely new interior layout and more space being liberated for increased knee room. This is despite the fact that the dimensions of the car remain pretty close to the current model.

-The 2017 Swift's wheelbase has been increased to 2,450mm against the current model's 2,430mm. The length of the new version is marginally lesser at 3,840mm compared to the 3,850mm of the current version. The height is 25mm lesser than current model and it tips to the scale at 1,500mm.

-The new Swift is based on the same platform that also underpins Baleno. It will be 10-15 percent lighter and the weight reduction is expected to boost the performance and fuel economy of the new Swift. The new platform is also 10 percent more rigid.

-The India-spec new Swift will continue to draw power from the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. Both mills are expected to be offered with the choice of manual and automatic options. Maruti Suzuki may also consider an SHVS mild-hybrid equipped variant and the three-cylinder 1-litre Boosterjet engine.

-The new Swift is expected to hit the Indian shores by mid-2017 and it will go up against the likes of Ford Figo and Hyundai Grand i10. It will also be priced marginally higher than the current model.