Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the launch of the new 2017 editions of the Gixxer and Gixxer SF in the country. The popular Gixxer and Gixxer SF now get BS-IV-compliant engines along with Automatic Headlamp on (AHO).

While the overall appearance and the styling of the Gixxer and Gixxer SF variants remain the same, it now gets new graphics and the Gixxer logo across the tank. The new bikes also come with clear lens LED tail lamps to enhance a better user-experience and appeal.

The Gixxer is now available with rear-disc brake and three colours, all with rear-disc brake — Pearl Mira Red and Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black, and Glass Sparkle Black. Apart from this, Glass Sparkle Black also comes in the rear drum brake variant. The rear-disc variant of the Gixxer costs Rs 80,528 (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the drum-brake variant gets a price tag of Rs 77,452 (ex Showroom, Delhi).

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 2017 variant also gets new graphics inspired from the Suzuki logo across all the colour variants — Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Mat Black and Pearl Mira Red. The Gixxer SF FI variant comes in Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Mat Black colours. The new Gixxer SF costs Rs 89,659 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Gixxer SF FI costs Rs 93,499 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The motorcycles are powered by a 154.9cc single-cylinder air cooled engine. It develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated five-speed transmission. The motorcycle comes with telescopic suspension at the front and mono-suspension at the rear.

Suzuki Gixxer, Gixxer SF price list (all prices ex-showroom Delhi)