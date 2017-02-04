The Six Nations 2017 Championship will kick-off at Murrayfield on Saturday, when Scotland host Ireland in what promises to be the perfect opening to a much-awaited tournament.

Six Nations 2017 schedule

While Ireland are the 2015 champions, Scotland have been tipped by a few to give the likes of England a real run for their money.

Just how well this Scotland team can play under the big lights of the Six Nations will be known in this first match, against the Irish.

"I believe we are starting to get more strength in depth, and for me personally I feel it's the strongest squad we have had," Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw said. "But we are not getting ahead of ourselves we have not won any games yet.

"It's important to get a fast start, the competition is only five games so to start well is important.

"Ireland are very much the form side with England, we need to play extremely well and we are determined to do that."

Ireland are coming off an impressive second half of 2016. Having gotten over the disappointment of relinquishing their hold on the Six Nations title with a whimper early last year, Ireland went on to pick up a stunning win over New Zealand.

While the All Blacks gained some revenge with a win in the autumn internationals, there is little doubt that, in their day, Ireland are capable of beating anyone, making them a contender for the 2017 Six Nations title.

Ireland, though, will have to do without two key players for the 6 Nations opener, with Jonny Sexton ruled out with a calf injury, while Peter O'Mahony will not feature either.

There was hope that the fly-half would be fit in time for the Scotland match, but Ireland have decided to proceed with caution. Paddy Jackson is expected to take Sexton's place in the team.

"It's better to leave him [Sexton] out this weekend," forwards coach Simon Easterby said. "We don't want to compromise his calf any further."

When to Watch Live

Scotland vs Ireland is scheduled for a 2.25pm GMT (3.25pm CET, 7.55pm IST) start.

Live Streaming and TV information

India: TV: No live coverage. Live Streaming: Rugby Pass.

UK: TV: BBC One. Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer.

Ireland: TV: RTE.

Italy: TV: DMAX.

France: TV: FR2.

Australia: TV: ESPN and Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel and Bein Sports Connect.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

Middle East, USA and Canada: TV: Bein Sports and TV5 Monde. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport One. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Singapore: Eleven Sports.