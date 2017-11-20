Royal Enfield showcased its new twin motorcycles, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, to the motorcycling community, Royal Enfield owners, and riding enthusiasts at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2017 at Vagator Goa on Sunday, November 19.

The new motorycles were also recently showcased at the EICMA Motor Show in Milan. The new 650 Twins is expected to be launched in India only in 2018 after the models go on sale in European markets in April next year.

The Interceptor 650 ushers in the idea of the 1960's fun, relaxed motorcycles. With its classic tear-drop shaped fuel-tank, twin-seat and new wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor 650 is truly a tribute to the original Interceptor.

Built around a new steel-tube cradle chassis, the Interceptor 650 is equipped with classic 18 inch front and rear Pirelli tyres and twin shock absorbers, along with front and rear disc brakes with ABS. A ground clearance of 174 mm and a seat height of 804 mm ensure smooth and comfortable riding and the highlight is certainly the new engine.

"The Interceptor INT 650 carries forward the Royal Enfield legacy into the 21st century. While in its essence it retains the design and old-school character, it has all the underpinnings of a modern machine. It combines agility, usable power, excellent ergonomics and style in an unintimidating manner. However, the Interceptor INT 650 is more than the sum of its parts; it is great fun to ride and brings a smile on your face every single time that you ride it," said Siddhartha Lal, CEO Royal Enfield.

In addition to the Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield also showcased the new Continental GT 650. The motorcycle retains its central cafe racer character while bringing in new engineering and design improvements. It shares its engine, chassis and running parts with its twin, the Interceptor 650, while offering completely different ergonomics and style. The Continental GT 650 sports disc brakes front and the rear with ABS. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests give the motorcycle the true cafe racer traits. The single seat, sculpted tank, and clip on bars complete the look.

Both the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 will be available in variety of colours and two styles - Standard and Retro Custom. Coming to the engine bit, the new 650 twins get a four-stroke, single overhead cam, air-cooled, 648cc parallel-twin cylinder engine developed by Royal Enfield's UK Technology Centre and Chennai teams. Royal Enfield claims the new mill has been engineered precisely to be able to accelerate and deliver higher power and torque at lower RPMs. The new engine has an output capability of 47bhp and 52Nm torque.