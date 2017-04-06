The first of the four major championships in the golf calendar is set to kick off later today as the 2017 Masters Tournament is all set to get underway at the Augusta National Golf Club. Ninety-four golfers will be teeing up when the tournament starts with a total purse of $10 million, with $1.8 million going to the winner.

Despite Tiger Woods being injured for the first major championship of the year, there will be a number of top golfers on display at the Augusta National Golf Club. Bubba Watson, who won the masters twice in 2012 and 2014, will be looking to add a third title to his name. Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy will also want to get off to the best possible start.

The man from Northern Ireland is still looking to get back to his best since recovering from an injury and a strong performance at The Masters will certainly help him for the rest of the 2017 golf season. Jason Dufner is another player who could surprise a few. The American's best performance so far was when he won the PGA Championship back in 2013 and he will be looking to add another major to his name.

While all the golfers mentioned above have won majors in the past, all eyes will be on US Open champion and current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and defending champion Danny Willett. Johnson has been tipped as the favorite to win The Masters this year but he recently suffered a lower-back injury following a fall at his rental home. His agent said in an interview that he hopes to play tomorrow.

"Dustin took a serious fall on a staircase in his Augusta rental home. He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably. He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regimen of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hope of being able to play tomorrow," BBC quoted his agent as saying.

If Johnson is forced to sit out this tournament it will come as a big blow for the American as he has been in exceptional form off late. He won his third successive tournament when he beat Jon Rahm in the World Match Play final March. He won seven of his the 17 tournaments since winning his first masters last year.

If Johnson cannot compete in the first major championship of the year, last year's champion Willett will become the favourite to retain his title. The English golfer said it was going to be a special experience to return as the defending champion with the green jacket.

"Obviously being back anywhere and defending champion is pretty special. And to be able to drive down Magnolia Lane with a green jacket in the car and to come back and to be announced on the tee as the defending champion ... words can't really quite describe the feeling," Willett said.

Where to watch

The 2017 Masters is set to start at 3:00 pm local time, 12:30 am (Friday) IST, 7:00 pm GMT.

TV and live streaming information

USA: TV: ESPN, CBS. Live streaming: CBS Sports.

India: TV: Neo Sports.

Europe: TV: CNBC Europe, Eurosport.

Asia: TV: CNBC Asia, Fox Sports.

Australia: TV: ABC, Fox Sports.

International live streaming: The Masters live streaming, PGA Tour live.