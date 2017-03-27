Japanese carmaker Nissan is all geared up for the launch of the new Terrano SUV in India on Monday, March 27. Hours ahead of its launch in the country, the key details of the new Terrano have been leaked on the web, giving a clear picture of what to expect on the arrival of the model.

Also Read: 2017 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Nexa edition reaches showrooms

TeamBHP has shared the brochure images of the new Terrano. According to the leaked details, the new Terrano has undergone major changes inside the cabin.

New Terrano—what is new?

Mechanically, the SUV Terrano will continue as it is. It will come powered by the same 1.6-litre petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engines, which are offered in the two tunings (84bhp and 108bhp), coupled with five-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed MT and AMT unit. Nissan rolled out the Terrano AMT in India in October last year and the variant is also likely to be offered in the new model.

On the exterior, going by the latest details, the new Terrano will get new paint job -- Sandstone Brown -- and will come with electronically foldable ORVMs with turn indicators. Inside the cabin of the Terrano is where the SUV has taken a major overhaul. The reports suggest there will be 22 new features on the Terrano in its new avatar. Some of them include new dual-tone interior with chrome finished parking lever tip and new fabric upholstery.

There is also a new steering wheel design and new door trim design. Other features exacted include back light illumination for door switches, cruise control and a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and voice recognition.

With the new Terrano, Nissan hopes to up the ante in the SUV segment, where it competes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

Stay tuned. We will update on all the new features of the Terrano in a couple of hours from now.

Source: TeamBHP