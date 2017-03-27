Putting an end to the rumours and speculations on the new Terrano, the Japanese carmaker Nissan on Monday, March 27, pulled the wraps off the new avatar of the SUV in India. The new Terrano is equipped with a host of new equipment and has been priced in the range of Rs 9.99 lakh to 14.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mechanically, in the new avatar, the SUV Terrano continues as it is. It gets the same 1.6-litre petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engines that are offered in two states of tunes — 84bhp and 108bhp — coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed MT and AMT unit.

New Terrano features

While there are not many tweaks on the exterior of the model, the interior gets a new styling with a dual-tone colour scheme. The dashboard of the Terrano now gets a black-and-chocolate brown finish. The new steering wheel of the Terrano has on-board buttons controlling the audio and there are additional comfort features like illuminated door switches, new seat fabric, new door trim design, driver arm rest and one-touch lane-change indicator.

The major highlight is the 7.0 Touchscreen with Navigation system and voice recognition and now there is also cruise control in the list. On the safety front, the Terrano gets Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Emergency Brake Warning, Anti – Pinch Driver Side Window and Hill Assist Control. Other features include electrically foldable ORVMs with the integrated turn indicators and L-shaped LED DRLs, as dealer fitment.

The new Terrano will be available in the new colour option: Sandstone Brown.

New Terrano price list