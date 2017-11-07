Mercedes-Benz India has launched updated CLA 45 and GLA 45 AMG versions in India on Tuesday. The prices of new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 starts at Rs 75.20 lakh while the GLA 45 from Rs 77.85 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India. The German carmaker has also added Aero Edition of the two models with the update. The CLA 45 Aero has priced at Rs 77.69 lakh, and the GLA 45 Aero at Rs 80.6 lakh.

Being a yearly update, the new CLA 45 and GLA 45 AMG version spot only nip and tuck. Both models now look sportier, thanks to the redesigned front bumper with a larger central air dam and bigger air intakes. There are also mild revisions in the lip spoiler of CLA 45. The facelifted GLA 45 gets a boot mounted spoiler. Both AMG models now boast of 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels.

The Aero edition under the manufacturer's 'designo' personalisation platform adds much flair to the new models. The Aero edition CLA and GLA are offered in a black finish with decals on the doors, bonnet and roof. The sporty yellow strip running on the front and rear bumpers, on the sides and on the outside rearview mirrors contrast perfectly with the black coloured theme. The blacked-out alloy wheels and side skirts further add sportiness to the new AMG models.

The interior has been spruced up with a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera. The Aero Edition models also extend yellow coloured touches inside the cabin along with special-edition badges.

The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and GLA 45 come powered with the same 2-litre, in-line 4, turbocharged engine that can churn out a maximum power of 375bhp and peak torque of 475Nm, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via company's 4Matic system.

The CLA 45 AMG sprints from 0-100kph in 4.2 seconds while the GLA 45 requires 0.2 seconds more for the same. Both the vehicles have a top speed of 250kmph.