The winners of the 2017 MBC Entertainment Awards have been announced. Popular variety show I Live Alone bagged eight awards, including the grand prize.

I Live Alone cast member Jun Hyun Moo said it was a great night for the cast and crew of the show. During his acceptance speech, the 40-year-old television personality thanked the producers of the variety show and his agency for their support.

"Everything feels like a dream and I can't believe it. I hope MBC will walk the flower path once again this year. I hope that a warm spring breeze will also soon blow upon my hometown too," Soompi quoted him as saying.

Check out the complete winners list below: