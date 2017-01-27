Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker has expanded its WagonR line-up in India with the launch of an all-new VXi+ variant. The Wagon R VXi+ is essentially the Stingray model of the hatchback and will now be the top-end version of the WagonR in India.

2017 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R starts reaching dealerships

Available in both automatic and manual transmission trims, the WagonR VXi+ has been priced starting at Rs 4.69 lakh. While the new variant gets the same styling and design as the current models in the market, it does feature wide array of new features such as Projector headlamps, stylish front grill, alloy wheels and side skirts. The interior of the WagonR VXi+ gets dual tone colour scheme finished in piano black. On the safety front, the new variant of the tall-boy hatchback gets Dual Airbags, Anti-Lock braking System (ABS) with Electronic brake - force distribution system (EBD) as optional.

"WagonR has had a phenomenal journey since its launch. Maruti Suzuki has delivered over 19 lakh WagonR. The WagonR VXi+ has been introduced to meet customer demands, who have desired for more style, along-with comfort, convenience and advanced safety features. The WagonR VXi+ defines unique design interventions both on the interiors as well as exteriors. It would strengthen the WagonR brand and help to enhance Maruti Suzuki's market share," said R. S. Kalsi, Executive Director Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Mechanically, the new VXi+ variant of the WagonR continues to be powered by 1.0-liter K-Series petrol engine of the current model that can churn out 67bhp of power and 90 Nm of torque, mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The WagonR is now available in Midnight Blue paint shade in addition to the the seven existing colours.

WagonR VXi+ price list (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

Variant Transmission Price WagonR VXi+ Manual 4,69,840 WagonR VXi+ (O) Manual 4,89,072 WagonR VXi+ AGS Auto Gear Shift 5,17,253 WagonR VXi+ AGS (O) Auto Gear Shift 5,36,486

WagonR VXi+ key features