Maruti Suzuki's new Swift Dzire is expected to be launched in India later this year. Ahead of the launch of the new avatar of the popular sedan the Swift Dzire, the company is putting the model through rigorous tests in India. The new 2017 Swift Dzire has been snapped once again, while undergoing tests, adding to the long list of spy shots of the model before its official unveiling.

The latest set of images of the new Swift Dzire from TeamBHP shows a highly camouflaged new Dzire. Although the images do not have anything new to reveal, it does give a good hint at the overall body proportion of the model. From what we know so far, the new Swift Dzire will borrow some of the design elements from the next-generation Swift hatchback, which will come to the Indian market by early 2018.

In its new avatar, the Swift Dzire is expected to get a reworked front bumper with new headlights and larger air dams. It is also likely to get new taillamps. Under the hood, the Swift sedan is likely to continue with the engines of the current model. Currently, the engine line-up of the Swift Dzire in India includes 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel mills. However, there have been rumours that a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine along with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology could make it to the new Swift Dzire.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker is planning to introduce at least four models in the Indian market in the current 2017-18 fiscal year. It is said that out of the four planned launches, two of them will be new models and other two will be new avatars. Apart from the Swift and Swift Dzire, Maruti is also expected to bring models like the petrol-powered model and AMT variants of the Vitara Brezza, the new Ciaz facelift and S-Cross facelift.

Source: TeamBHP