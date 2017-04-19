Some dealers of Maruti Suzuki have reportedly started accepting bookings for its soon-to-be-launched Swift Dzire in India. Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire is bound for a May 2017 launch.

The company is yet to open the bookings for the upcoming model officially. A report of CarDekho said the new Swift Dzire is available for pre-order at some dealerships against a down-payment ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 21,000.

The new Swift Dzire has been spied numerous times and is expected to undergo a complete makeover. On the exterior, the sedan will get ample amount of chrome appliqué while retaining its current shape with additions including a large grille at the front and sweptback projector headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights. The car will also get new taillamps, LED strip, integrated boot spoiler, shark-fin antenna and a redesigned bumper.

Inside, the new Swift Dzire is likely to get a new steering wheel with mounted controls, wooden inserts on the dashboard and steering wheel with leather wrapping. Other features expected include dual airbags and ABS as standard, with additional reverse parking camera and engine immobilizers.

At the heart of Maruti's popular sedan is likely to be the tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel mills. However, reports also suggest that a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine along with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology and AMT (automated manual transmission) could be on offer. The Swift Dzire in its new avatar is expected to get a price tag slightly higher than the current model.

