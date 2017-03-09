Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, is set to introduce the third generation of its popular sedan, the Swift Dzire, in India this year. The company, which unveiled the new model of the Swift at Geneva Motor Show 2017, is expected to launch the new version of Dzire before the arrival of the new-gen Swift hatchback in India.

Maruti has been testing the new Swift Dzire on Indian roads for quite some time now and the sedan has also been caught on camera several times. From what we have know so far, with the new Swift Dzire, Maruti is looking at offering a fresh contemporary design along with updated features.

Maruti Swift Dzire is also likely to get changes under the hood. Currently, the engine line-up of the Swift Dzire in India includes 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel mills. Rumour has it that a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine along with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology could make it to the new Swift Dzire.

The new Dzire is expected to get new front fascia with new headlamps and reworked grille. It is also likely to get new taillamps. As for features, the new Dzire is expected to include automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, reverse camera and steering-mounted controls. With the arrival of the new Swift Dzire, the current model in the market could be turned into a fleet exclusive model.

Source: CarandBike