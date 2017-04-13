Maruti Suzuki is inching closer to the launch of next generation of the Swift Dzire in India. The model has been snapped while testing under camouflage multiple times last year and it has also spotted sans camouflage recently. Though the company is yet to announce the launch date, multiple reports confirm new version of the sedan will enter market in early next month.

The Swift Dzire is one of the top selling models of Maruti Suzuki. Leaked images indicate the new version will be more curvy body panels and the overall stance will be upmarket. Most notable change of the car will be at the front. The new car will get ample amount of chrome touches to flaunt a new look, with additions such as large grille at the front and sweptback projector headlights and LED Daytime Running Lights.

The side profile has been inspired from the Baleno, especially the model with more curvy A-pillar and sloped roofline. At the rear, the newly designed tail lamps with LED strip, integrated boot spoiler, shark fin antenna and redesigned bumper are the new additions.

Interior

The cabin of the new version has been borrowed from the new Swift hatchback unveiled in December 2016 in Japan. Dual-tone colour treatment will stay intact while Maruti Suzuki has spied the cabin with generous dose of faux wood trim even at the lower portion of the leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel. Other major addition will be a twin-pod instrument cluster with a MID (multi information display) screen in the middle and Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system compatible to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

Engine

New version of the Swift Dzire is expected to continue with the current tried and tested engines. Currently, the engine line-up of the Swift Dzire in India includes 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel mills. However, there have been rumours that a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine along with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology as part of new version.

Price

With the additional features and pleasing design added, the price of the Swift Dzire is likely to increase by up to Rs 80,000. It will go up against an array of models such as Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and Tata Tigor.

Picture courtesy: Gaadiwaadi