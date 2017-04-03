It is not a secret that Maruti Suzuki has been working on the new Swift Dzire version for quite some time now. Test mules of the model spotted have been spotted many times and the launch is expected in the H2 of this year. Ahead of the market entry, pictures of the new Swift Dzire have been leaked online revealing the insides and exterior design of the sedan.

The pictures taken by Gaadiwaadi show the face of the sedan inspired from the new Swift hatchback unveiled in Japan in December 2016. The sub-four compact sedan gets an up market design highlighted with the unique and large grille. The newly designed sweptback projector headlights incorporate LED Daytime Running Lights. The three-part intake front bumper with fog lamps and chrome housing adds a rich feel to the front.

The side profile has been inspired from the Baleno, especially the model with more curvy A-pillar and sloped roofline. At the rear, the newly designed tail lamps with LED strip, integrated boot spoiler, shark fin antenna and redesigned bumper are the new additions. Overall, the exterior changes have made the new Swift Dzire a lot younger than the model it replaces.

Interior

The spy pictures reportedly show the top-end Z variant and it is equipped with automatic transmission. The cabin features dual-tone beige and black finish. Maruti Suzuki tried to make the interior plush with a generous dose of faux wood trim even at the lower portion of the leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel. The new Swift Dzire will get a 4.2-inch colour multi-information display. The car will also come equipped with Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system compatible to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

Engine

Under the hood, the Swift's sedan sibling is likely to continue with the engines of the current model. Currently, the engine line-up of the Swift Dzire in India includes 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel mills. However, there have been rumours that a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine along with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology could make it to the new Swift Dzire.

Safety

The new Swift Dzire is expected to be offered with dual airbag and ABS as standard, while other safety features will include reverse parking camera and engine immobilizer.