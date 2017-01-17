1 / 4







Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker could be planning a rejig of its tall-boy hatchback the Wagon R line-up in India and what appears to be an early indication of this is the new set of images of the Stingray, without the 'Stingray' badge in it.

2017 Suzuki WagonR, Stingray images leaked; hatchback gets quirky design

It is quite confusing isn't it? Let us help you to have a better understanding of it. The internet is abuzz with a set of images of what is believed to be the new 2017 Stingray and interestingly, the model unlike the current model in the market does not wear the Stingray badge, instead has the Wagon R badging. While Maruti Suzuki has not spoken about the new version of the model in question, rumours on the web suggest that the company could do away with the Stingray moniker and now all the models of its tall-boy hatchback could simply be called as Wagon R.

2017 Stingray to rebrand as Wagon R minor; prices leaked

Rumour also has it that while the Stingray drops its current badging, Maruti Suzuki is likely to rebrand it as Wagon R minor. A report TeamBHP, which claimed to have accessed the new price list of the Wagon R Minor, says that the 2017 model of Stingray is cheaper than the current version. According to the leaked documents, the prices of Wagon R Minor starts at Rs 4,13,497 and goes up to Rs 5,36,486.

2017 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R- what is new?

From the images shared by AutosArena, the new Wagon R looks the same as the current Stingray in the market, but with minor tweaks. While the exterior of the new Wagon R largely remains unchanged, the interior seems to have got dual-tone black and beige treatment. The new 2017 Wagon R is also expected to get top-end VXI+ trim level now.

Under the hood, the new Wagon R is likely to carry over the same 1.0-liter K-Series petrol engine of the current model. The engine can churn out 67bhp of power and 90 Nm of torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The new Wagon R is also likely to get factory-fitted CNG kit.

Source: AutosArena/TeamBHP