Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, has still not told us the launch date of the new 2017 S-Cross in India. But the company has confirmed that the new avatar of its premium crossover — the S-Cross — is all set to hit the showrooms this festive season.

Maruti Suzuki has also revealed the details of the new S-Cross, including the powertrain of the model. The bookings for the new S-Cross are open at Nexa premium dealerships of the company against a down-payment of Rs 11,000.

With 2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift, here's what is in store:

Exterior

The S-Cross wears a bold design with sleek LED projector headlamps and daylight running lamps (DRLs). It gets a chrome grille along with the emphatic S insignia. At the rear are combination lamps (RCL), also equipped with LEDs.

The new S-Cross gets wider 215/60 R16 tyres, coupled with contrasting two-tone machine-finished alloys.

Maruti Suzuki will offer the new S-Cross facelift in five colours, but the Urban Blue in the previous edition of the model will be replaced by Nexa Blue. Caffeine Brown, Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey and Premium Silver will continue.

The S-Cross will come in signature Nexa trims — Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

Interiors

The interiors of the new S-Cross have also been upgraded and now get satin chrome accent finish, a soft-touch dashboard and new seat fabric designs.

Its touchscreen infotainment system now complements Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The piano-black-coloured central panel, together with leather finish arm-rest, are other additions to the new S-Cross cabin.

Engines

In its newest form, the S-Cross gets the DDiS 200 with Smart Hybrid technology. This is the third model in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio to host the DDiS 200 with Smart Hybrid technology.

It comes packed with a host of features like idle-stop-start, torque assist, brake energy regeneration system and a gearshift indicator. Many of these features enhance energy efficiency in the S-Cross.

Safety

The new S-Cross comes with rear seat ISO-FIX child seat safety mount. This feature are standard across all variants of S-Cross.