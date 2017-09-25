Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is expected to launch the new avatar of its premium crossover the S-Cross in India soon.

While some reports suggest the launch has been scheduled for September 26, others say it is on September 28.

As we wait to hear from the company about the exact launch date, here is a look at the details of the new 2017 S-Cross facelift that we know so far.

The new S-Cross has already been unveiled for global markets and the India-spec is expected to come with cosmetic and mechanical updates.

The S-Cross facelift is expected to be offered in the same four variants — Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha — as now.

Under the hood, the 1.6-litre diesel mill gets a miss. The new S-Cross will only be offered with the 1.3-litre diesel unit, which will come coupled with SHVS smart hybrid technology.

Addition of the SHVS hybrid system is expected to return 7 percent increase in fuel efficiency from the 1.3-litre engine. The mill in the current S-Cross returns 23.65kmpl (claimed).

In the new avatar, the S-Cross is expected to feature a restyled front bumper and a larger radiator grille along with new projector headlamps.

The headlamp unit of the S-Cross is likely to feature daytime running lamps, with redesigned tail lamps and bumper at the back.

The cabin of the new S-Cross is expected to get new instrument cluster dials with MID and new seat upholstery with contrast stitching.

Maruti Suzuki will offer the new S-Cross facelift in five colours, but the Urban Blue in the previous edition of the model will reportedly be replaced by Stargaze Blue. Caffeine Brown, Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey and Premium Silver will continue.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealers have already started accepting bookings for the new avatar of the S-Cross for a fully-refundable token amount of Rs 11,000.

Rumour has it that the new S-Cross will get a price tag starting at around Rs 8 lakh.