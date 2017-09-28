The time has come to welcome the new avatar of Maruti Suzuki's premium crossover S-Cross in India. The S-Cross facelift will break its cover in the country on Thursday, September 28.

A lot has already been talked about Maruti Suzuki S-Cross since its global unveiling last year and the model was spied testing in India countless times. The new S-Cross, which will go on sale through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa premium dealerships, is open for bookings for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The S-Cross in its new avatar is coming with a host of new features and updates to keep ahead of the competition. The premium crossover now wears a bold design with sleek LED projector headlamps and daylight running lamps (DRLs). It gets a chrome grille along with the emphatic S insignia. At the rear are combination lamps (RCL) also equipped with LEDs. The new S-Cross gets wider 215/60 R16 tyres, coupled with contrasting two-tone machine-finished alloys.

One of the major changes is under the hood of the new S-Cross. The new S-Cross will be available only with 1.3-litre mill engine, coupled with SHVS smart hybrid technology. It gets features like idle-stop-start, torque assist, brake energy regeneration system and a gearshift indicator. Many of these features enhance energy efficiency in the S-Cross. The current 1.3-litre engine of the S-Cross returns 23.65kmpl (claimed).

On the safety front, the S-Cross will offer dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and Isofix child seat mounts as standard across all its variants. To be available in four Nexa signature variants-- Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha, the new S-Cross will come in five colours, but the Urban Blue in the previous edition of the model will be replaced by Nexa Blue. Caffeine Brown, Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey and Premium Silver will continue.

Stay tuned to get all the LIVE updates on the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift.