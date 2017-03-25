The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan has started arriving at the showrooms of the company. The images of the new Ciaz, logged at Nexa showrooms, have been doing the rounds on the internet, suggesting that the launch could happen anytime soon.

The Ciaz is leading the chart of sedans currently and is going 'premium' in India soon. The sedan, which is currently sold through the regular dealerships of the company, is now expected to be a part of Maruti Suzuki's premium dealership, Nexa.

The latest images of the Ciaz from Automotive India show the Nexa-bound model without Maruti Suzuki and variant badging at the rear, similar to other models sold on Nexa. It remains to be seen whether Maruti would have add new features in the Ciaz as it goes premium soon.

A recent document leaked on the variant line-up of the Nexa Ciaz revealed that the new model will be offered in five trims — Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha (the regular variants of Nexa) and S (Sport). In its new avatar, the Ciaz is likely to be continued with a 1,373cc petrol unit and a 1,248cc diesel mill under the hood.

Currently, Ciaz's petrol unit develops 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission and the diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system, makes 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The petrol variant is also available with four-speed automatic transmission and it is likely to be continued.

The Nexa Ciaz may carry a slightly higher price tag than the regular model.

