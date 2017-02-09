1 / 2



As competition in the sedan segment intensifies with the arrival of the new version of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, is not resting easy. Although Maruti already has Ciaz in this segment that is putting other competitors in the segment at bay, the company is now geared up to make another move.

Maruti Ciaz will get a facelift in India this year, and the company is not wasting time to bring the facelifted avatar to the market. The sedan could hit the roads in April this year. Maruti has not officially divulged the details of the launch yet.

Fuelling the suspense is a fresh image of the Ciaz, which sports Nexa-like badging at the rear. The image, shared by TeamBHP, is believed to be of the upcoming model. It shows the Suzuki logo and SHVS badging at the rear, similar to the previous ones featured on the models destined for the premium Nexa stable.

In the facelifted version, the Ciaz is rumoured to get visual modifications. The powertrains of the sedan are also expected to see changes. Ciaz is currently powered by the 1,373cc petrol unit that develops 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission.

The petrol variant is also available with four-speed automatic transmission. The diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system with 1,248cc displacement and develops 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Rumour has it that a new Suzuki's M15 1.5 litre petrol engine is expected in the Ciaz facelift.

Image Source: TeamBHP