Maruti Suzuki had launched the Celerio hatchback in 2014. Though the design of the car wasn't evolutionary, it grabbed eyeballs for being the first Maruti Suzuki model equipped with Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). The technology later became the most affordable automatic transmission option and many other manufacturers picked it up for their affordable cars. Three years down the line, Celerio is set to get a minor makeover.

It looks like Maruti Suzuki is already working on the new version. According to India.com, the new Celerio is expected to make market entry during the festive season.

There are no spy shots available to provide concrete details regarding the revisions on the new Celerio. It needs to be noted that the company had showcased a mildly modified version of Celerio at Auto Expo 2016. The model showcased at the show may turn out as the new Celerio since it features only cosmetic additions.

The changes of the model may include new black grille, plastic cladding on the sides of the car on wheel arches and bottom section of doors. A set of new alloy wheels, integrated rear spoiler and chrome touches at the tailgate will add spottiness.

On the inside, the cabin could retain the current model's basic design layout. Additions such as premium upholstery, entertainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and steering mounted control will add freshness.

The powertrain will be carried forward without changes. Celerio is now available only in the petrol engine option. The 998 cc petrol churns out a power of 67 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 90 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The company had diesel Celerio models initially. It had been discontinued in 2015 owing to poor sales. A marginal increase in price is also expected with the arrival of new the version.