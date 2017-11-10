Utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the face-lifted version of its popular SUV Scorpio on November 14, Tuesday. Ahead of the launch, images of the new model have been leaked online giving a clear idea about the change in design.

The most noticeable change up front is the new grille. The new grille will remind you the one on Jeep Compass. It is more masculine now and chrome touches add a premium feel. Mahindra has also tweaked the front bumper with a new central air dam. A pair of circular fog lamps with chrome bezels in place of the rectangular unit is another addition in the front.

The side profile of the new Scorpio will not feature many changes barring new alloy wheel design. At the rear, blacked out licence plate surrounding area now finished in body colour and the illuminator has been finished in chrome. The tail lamps appear to have been updated too.

The cabin will welcome new additions such as new upholstery, new colour schemes for the dashboard and a 7-inch infotainment unit. The infotainment system will interface with Connected Apps and EcoSense. Mahindra may also add Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features in the new Scorpio.

There are some tweaks in the powertrain as well. Multiple reports claim Scorpio's 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel engine in the latest avatar will develop 140bhp of power and 330Nm of torque in place of 120bhp and 280Nm. The 2.5-litre m2Dicr 4 cylinder engine's outputs will be unchanged, at 75bhp and 180Nm of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox, borrowed from the XUV500, has been added in new Scorpio, according to spy images.

The new Scorpio will be launched with a minor hike in prices of around Rs 10,000 to 15,000 over the current model. Dealerships have already started accepting bookings.

Photo source: Gaadiwaadi