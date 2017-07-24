Mahindra's upcoming KUV100 facelift has been caught on camera for the first time while undergoing testing in Chennai. This confirms earlier reports that the sub-compact SUV is getting an update.

The images shared by IndianAutosBlog show a heavily camouflaged KUV100. The images do not give much away on the changes in the updated model of KUV100. The small SUV is likely to get more than just cosmetic updates.

From the images, the front and rear of the KUV100 seem to be getting a major revamp. The air intake and the fog lamp enclosure also look updated along with a new set of alloy wheels. The rear of the sub-compact SUV has also received changes. Mahindra is expected to launch the new KUV100 in India by the end of this year. The KUV100 facelift is likely to carry the same powertrains from the current model with minor tweaks for better fuel efficiency and reduced engine noise.

The KUV100 is built on a monocoque chassis and powered by Mahindra's newly developed mFalcon engines. Offered in petrol and diesel variants, the petrol 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 engine is tuned to churn out 82bhp and 114Nm while the 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 diesel engine can develop 77bhp and a peak torque of 190Nm. The transmission is handled by a five-speed manual gearbox in both diesel and petrol versions. The diesel models of Mahindra KUV100 boast a mileage of 25.32 kmpl and the petrol promises to deliver 18.15 kmpl.

KUV100 is positioned on the cusp between a hatchback and an SUV. However, the model did not set the cash registers ringing as expected. Mahindra is rolling out the facelift to boost the sales of the model in the country.

Image Source: IAB