Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of an updated KUV100 model. While the new KUV100 was expected to be a facelift of the current model, emerging reports indicate the changes will not be restricted to mere cosmetic updates.

According to AutocarIndia, the new updated Mahindra KUV100-- to be called KUV100 NXT-- will see a slew of changes including in design. The new KUV100 NXT now measures 3,700mm while the current KKUV100 is 3,675mm long. It is also likely to get changes in front and rear bumpers.

The updated KUV100 will get new front grille along with features like black cladding around the body. It will now have integrated roof rails and a tailgate spoiler and the top-end variants of the model will also get 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The cabin of the KUV100 is also expected to see changes in line with the exterior. According to the latest report, the KUV100 NXT will now be offered only in the six-seater configuration. The KUV100 is now also available in five-seater version.

The rumoured KUV100 NXT is expected to get two interior shade options—grey for the lower variants and all-black colour scheme for the top-end models. The feature list is likely to include 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors and height adjustable driver seat. Mahindra is also expected to make changes in the KUV100 variant line-up.

Mahindra is unlikely to make any changes in the powertrain of the KUV100. The KUV100 is built on a monocoque chassis and powered by Mahindra's newly developed mFalcon engines. To be offered in petrol and diesel variants, the petrol 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 engine is tuned to churn out 82bhp and 114Nm while the 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 diesel engine can develop 77bhp and a peak torque of 190Nm.

The new KUV100 is expected to be launched in India in September with a price tag slightly higher than the current version in the market.