Austrian motorcycle maker KTM is inching closer to the launch of the new Duke series in India. The launch has been scheduled for February 23. While the 2017 390 Duke has been confirmed, India-spec 200 Duke has been rumoured with just some nip and tuck. However, emerging reports indicate that KTM may launch the 250 Duke in India as the successor of 200 Duke.

Motoroids have snapped a fully undisguised KTM 250 Duke in India ahead of the February 23 launch. The motorcycle is fitted with MRF Revz-FC1 and Revz-C1 tyres instead of the Metzeler Sportec M5 Interact tyres that are seen on the international model. It was also spotted missing ABS and instrument cluster from the outgoing model. This indicates that KTM is preparing a stripped-down version of the 250 Duke for India.

KTM unveiled the new 250 Duke soon after the 2016 EICMA show in Milan. It is based on the 390cc sibling's platform. The international spec version comes with NiKaSil coating for better combustion and smooth performance. The bikes also get high performance forged pistons and other parts, which will significantly shoot up the price. Hence, the India-spec model may be devoid of these if KTM is planning to launch it here.

The 250 Duke is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled petrol engine developing 31bhp of power and 24Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

In terms of design, the new 250 Duke features a restyled bottom-protruding headlight design with LED inserts. The naked street fighter increased its beastly appeal with edgy design. The fuel tank in the 200 Duke has been reworked and tank extensions are longer than before. At the rear, the pillion grab-rail has been moved to the front. The new 250 Duke also features a full-size exhaust.

Source: Motoroids