Iconic American SUV maker Jeep is all set to launch its first made in India SUV the Compass in India on July 31. The bookings for the new Compass are underway and the SUV will be rolled out from FCA's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra.

Under the hood, the compact SUV will get a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engine options. The diesel mill will develop 170hp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol mill will belt out 160hp. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered with the petrol mill.

Expected to be priced in the range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 23 lakh, the Jeep Compass will be offered mainly in three variants — Sport, Longitude, Limited — and exclusive sub-variants for diesel models — Longitude (O) and Limited (O). The SUV will come in five colours — Vocal White, Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Hydro Blue and Exotica Red.

Variants of the Jeep Compass:

Jeep Compass Sport Available in 2.0 litre Eco diesel engine & 1.4 litre petrol engine, paired to six-speed manual transmission, 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch steel wheels, Halogen headlamps, incandescent tail lamps, Front airbags, Electronic Stability control, Traction control, ABS with EBD, 4 disc brakes, Electric adjusted power folding mirrors, Electric parking brake, All black interiors

Jeep Compass Longitude Offered only in 2.0 litre Eco diesel engineIn addition to the features of Sport,, Power folding mirrors, Front and rear fog laps, 17 inch alloy wheels, Push button start, Rear parking sensors, Being and black interiors

Jeep Compass Longitude (O) Offered only in 2.0 litre Eco diesel engine7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Dual zone climate control, Black roof rails, Projector headlamps, Rear parcel tray

Jeep Compass Limited Available in both petrol and engine optionsIn addition to all the features of Compass Longitude, LED tail lamps, Rear camera, Leather seats, Leather steering wheel, Door scuff plates, Selec-Terrain 4WD, Ski-Grey interiors, Front and side airbags

Jeep Compass Limited (O) Available in both petrol and diesel engine options, In addition to the features offered in Longitude (O) and Limited,, HID head lamps and Black painted roof

