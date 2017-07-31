UPDATES: It's 12.00 pm. The excitement is in the air. Jeep to reveal the prices of Compass soon.

11.55 am: The Jeep Compass launch proceedings to begin shortly.

11.45 am: We are all excited to see how Jeep will turn out with its new offering. We will get the answer shortly.

11.43 am: The Jeep Compass launch is happening soon. Stay tuned! More updates coming soon.

11.40 am: Recent reports suggested that the bookings for the new Compass have gone up to 4,000 already.

11.35 am: The Jeep Compass will offer features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Dual zone climate control, HID head lamps, LED tail lamps, Rear camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, Push button start, and Rear parking sensors.

Check out the variant wise features of the new Compass here.

11.32 am: Jeep Compass will come with a dedicated four-wheel-drive system and the Terrain Select, which will allow the driver to choose a variety of driving modes - snow, sand or mud.

11.30 am: The new Compass will hit the market with 50+ safety and security features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control, and Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Panic Brake Assist.

11.27 am: The Compass has fuel tank capacity 60 litres and the kerb weight of the SUV is 1,537 kg.

11.25 am: The Jeep Compass measures 4,395 mm in length, 1,816 mm in width, 1,640 mm in height and comes with a wheelbase of 2,636 mm.

11.20 am: The Ranjangaon plant will be producing right-hand-drive Compass units destined not only for the Indian market but other RHD markets such as Japan, South Africa, Australia and the UK.

11.15 am: Did you know FCA has invested a whopping $280 million in the plant to support the local production of Jeep?

11.00 am: Jeep Compass India launch event will kick-start at 12.00 pm.

The day has finally arrived. The highly anticipated Compass, the compact SUV from the iconic brand Jeep is all set for its launch in India on Monday, July 31. The SUV maker will reveal the prices of the new Compass today, putting an end to rumours and speculations.

The Compass is the most crucial launch for Jeep in India. The Jeep, which opened its innings in the country in August 2016, is pinning high hopes

on this model. The new SUV is also the first made in India offering of the brand, made at FCA's Ranjangaon plant and is expected to be the most affordable offering from the company. The new Compass is rumoured to be priced in the range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 23 lakh. Jeep opened the bookings for the Compass in June and the numbers were in 1000s in just three days of opening the bookings.

The Jeep Compass will be offered mainly in three variants — Sport, Longitude, Limited — and exclusive sub-variants for diesel models — Longitude (O) and Limited (O). Under the hood, the new Compass will get a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engine options. The diesel mill will develop 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol mill will belt out 160 hp. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered with the petrol mill.

Stay tuned to get all the updates on the Jeep Compass from the launch floor of the SUV.