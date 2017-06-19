A 53-page pdf of Jeep Compass' official brochure has surfaced online days after snapshots of the same hit the cyberspace.

The fact that Compass SUV is the first model of Jeep to be made-in-India makes its arrival even more special. The SUV is expected to enter the market in the third quarter of this year. The official 53-page brochure of the Jeep Compass has now been shared by TeamBHP, giving a detailed profile of variant-wise features, safety features, off-road capabilities, colours and more.

Compass will be offered mainly in three variants -- Sport, Longitude, Limited -- and exclusive sub-variants for diesel models -- Longitude (O) and Limited (O). The SUV will come in five colours -- Vocal White, Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Hydro Blue and Exotica Red.

The new Compass will get a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engine options under the hood. The diesel mill will develop 170hp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol mill will belt out 160hp. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered with the petrol mill.

Jeep Compass

The new Compass, which will hit the market with 50+ safety and security features, will have a 17-degree approach angle and a 32-degree departure angle. The compact SUV will offer a ground clearance of 178mm.

Jeep Compass- Exteriors--front

Clamshell bonnet with signature Jeep design headlamps, front fog lamps with integrated turn indicators, dual-tone bumpers with honeycomb mesh on lower bumper and seven-slot front grille.

Side profile/alloys wheels

Alloy wheels, trapezoidal and flared wheel arches, underbody protection and shoulder line integrated door handles.Three wheel choices—16-inch low gloss black painted steel wheels, 17-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels in silver painted and fine silver painted options.

Exterior--Rear

LED tail lamps, dual-tone rear bumper, roof spoiler with integrated high mount stop lamp and rear wash wipe.

Jeep Compass- Interiors

The new Jeep Compass will get three interior colour choices—Black Monotone, Black MonoBlack with Sandstorm and Black with Ski Grey leather.

Safety features

Six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control, and Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Panic Brake Assist.

The Compass will offer Selec-Terrain system with four driving modes - Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud.

Some dealers of the company have already opened the bookings for the new Compass, which is expected to cost around Rs. 18 lakh in the country.

Source: TeamBHP