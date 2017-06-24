The Compass, the compact SUV from the iconic SUV maker Jeep, is already creating ripples in the Indian auto industry with the news of its arrival in August this year. Now, adding to the excitement of Jeep lovers is that the bookings for the new Compass, the first made-in-India model of the company, are open.

Early numbers show that the Compass has garnered 1,000 bookings just three days after the pre-bookings window of the model was opened. The Compass is expected to clock larger numbers for the Jeep in India if the early trends are taken as an indication.

The Jeep Compass will be the most affordable offering of the brand in India. The Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee of the company did not get the momentum that was expected owing to the lofty price tags. Wrangler starts at around Rs. 56 lakh while the Grand Cherokee costs between Rs. 93 lakh and Rs. 1.1 crore.

Rumour has it that the new Jeep Compass would get a price tag as low as Rs. 15 lakh in India for the entry-level model, going up to Rs. 23 lakh for the top-end model. The Compass will be pitted against Hyundai Tucson and Skoda Yeti. The top-end version of the Compass may also pose challenge to BMW X1m and Audi Q3 range.

The new Compass will be rolled out from FCA's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra. The model Compass will be offered mainly in three variants — Sport, Longitude, Limited — and exclusive sub-variants for diesel models — Longitude (O) and Limited (O).

The new Compass will get a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engine options under the hood. The diesel mill will develop 170hp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol mill will belt out 160hp. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered with the petrol mill.

The SUV will come in five colours — Vocal White, Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Hydro Blue and Exotica Red. It will get features such as 17-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels, push button start, rear parking sensors, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual zone climate control, Select Terrain system with four driving modes — Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud.

The Compass will offer 50 plus safety and security features, such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control, and Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Panic Brake Assist.