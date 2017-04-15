South Korean carmaker Hyundai's Indian subsidiary is gearing up for the launch of the face-lifted Xcent compact sedan. The launch has been scheduled to take place on April 20, but the pictures of the new model have already been leaked online.

The leaked pictures, which show the front and rear of the new model sans camouflage, have been posted on the TeamBHP website. The redesigned face now gets a large hexagonal grille in line with the cascading grille that debuted with the i30 in the global markets. The grille is packed with five horizontal chrome slats. The front bumper has been redesigned to accommodate the large grille and it also houses two fog lamps and LED DRLs. The horizontally-placed fog lamps are larger than the current Xcent.

The horizontally-aligned split-section tail lights are the major change at the rear. Hyundai has redesigned the boot lid to house new tail lights. A chrome bar above the number plate, a tweaked bumper with a wide black insert on the lower part and a new shark-fin antenna are the other changes at the rear.

Also read: Hyundai Eon Sports edition launched at Rs 3.88 lakh; check what's new

The interior is not expected to get major upgrades in terms of layout. However, the cabin will boast of updated features such as new upholstery, touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link connectivity.

2017 Hyundai Xcent is likely to get new 1.2 litre U2 CRDi three-cylinder diesel engine, replacing the current 1.1-litre diesel mill. The new engine will generate 74bhp of power at 4,000rpm along with 190Nm of torque at 1,750 - 2,250rpm. The petrol engine will be the same 1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT unit that generates 82bhp power at 6,000rpm and 113.8Nm torque at 4,000rpm.

The New Xcent goes up against Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo and the soon-to-be-launched Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire. Rumours suggest that the new Xcent facelift will get a starting price of around Rs 5 lakh.

Picture courtesy: TeamBHP