South Korean carmaker Hyundai will launch what it calls the "Modern Premium car" on April 20.

The company launched the new version of Elite i20 and the Creta in the past. And, there is a lot riding on the launch of the facelift. The spy shots and videos of the car have made their way into the internet already.

From what we have seen so far, the Xcent facelift will flaunt new cascading grille and reworked front bumper with LED daytime running lights in front, while the rear will get new longer and wider tail-lamp unit with changes at the rear bumper. Some of the changes in the Xcent are expected to be in line with the new Grand i10.

Inside the cabin, the Xcent facelift is likely to see minor changes in terms of design and styling. However, it is expected to get new upholstery, touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link connectivity. Reports also suggest that the top-end variants of the Xcent facelift are likely to have the climate-control system. On the safety front, expect the Xcent to get ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and dual front airbags as standard.

Under the hood, Hyundai Xcent is likely to toe the original model line. Currently, Xcent is powered by a 1.1-litre diesel and a 1.2-litre petrol mills. The 1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT Petrol engine is likely to be continued. It generates 82bhp power at 6,000rpm and 113.8NM torque at 4,000rpm. Rumour also has it that there could be a new 1.2 litre U2 CRDi three-cylinder diesel engine, replacing the current 1.1-litre diesel mill. The new diesel engine is expected to churn out 74bhp of power at 4,000rpm along with 190Nm of torque at 1,750 - 2,250rpm.

To be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Volkswagen Ameo in the compact sedan segment, the new Xcent is expected to be pegged at around Rs 6 lakh.