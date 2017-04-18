Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has scheduled to launch 2017 Xcent on April 20. Ahead of the launch of face-lifted model, it has started reaching dealerships. Many dealers have also started accepting bookings for the new model for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The pictures of the new Xcent taken at a dealership by TeamBHP indicate the car will be out for delivery soon after the launch on Thursday. The car gets nip and tuck on the exterior that makes it up market. The face of the compact sedan now comes with a large hexagonal grille outlined by generous amount of chrome. The grille is a five horizontal chrome slats affair and the company has redesigned front bumper to accommodate the large grille. The new bumper also houses LED DRLs and horizontally-placed fog lamps which are larger.

At the horizontally-aligned split-section, tail lights have been incorporated with redesigned boot lid. A chrome bar above the number plate and tweaked bumper with a wide black insert are the other additions.

The cabin of new Xcent is carried over. Hyundai has added a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the same unit updated on the the Grand i10 facelift earlier this year. The system will be compatible to Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

On the engines, the petrol mill will be the same 1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT unit that generates 82bhp power at 6,000rpm and 113.8Nm torque at 4,000rpm. The diesel motor will be a new 1.2 litre U2 CRDi three-cylinder diesel engine, replacing 1.1-litre diesel mill. The new engine will generate 74bhp of power at 4,000rpm along with 190Nm of torque at 1,750 - 2,250rpm. Five-speed manual gearbox will be standard with both engines while there will also be a four-speed automatic unit on offer with the petrol variant.

Image source: TeamBHP