The new Verna from the house of Hyundai is slated for its launch in India on August 22. Ahead of its launch, Hyundai has started dispatching the new Verna to its dealerships in the country and a model has been caught on camera while on its way to the showrooms.

The interesting bit is that the new Verna has been spotted with minimal camouflage, giving a closer look at the interiors and some of the exterior features of the sedan. From the images shared by IndianAutosBlog, the new Verna shows an interior like its global counterpart Solaris and features dual-tone black and beige colour theme. The 2017 Verna gets new steering wheel with audio, MID and cruise controls.

Other updated features include front ventilated seats, electric sunroof, hands-free trunk release, voice recognition, rear curtain, rear AC vents and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display. On the safety front, the new Verna is expected to offer 6 airbags, impact sensing auto door unlock, floor carpet hooks and rear parking sensors.

The new Hyundai Verna measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,729 mm in width and 1,475 mm in height. The length of the new Verna has been increased by 65 mm while the wheelbase and width went up by 30 mm and 29 mm respectively. The rear headroom of the new Verna also increased by 3 mm and the boot capacity has been extended by 20 litres to 480 litres.

Under the hood, 2017 Verna will get the same engine of the current model. It is powered by 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre engines in both diesel and petrol variants. The 1.4-litre petrol engine develops 104bhp of power while the 1.6-litre petrol version churns out 121bhp. The 1.4-litre diesel produces 89bhp, while the 1.6-litre diesel will belt out 127bhp of power. The transmission will be taken care of by six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes.

The new Verna is open for bookings and it is expected to come with a price tag at around Rs 8 lakh. It will take on the likes of Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India.

Image Source: IAB