South Korean carmaker Hyundai launched the new Verna in India in August 2017. And a month on, the sedan seems to be picking up the momentum. According to latest reports, the new Verna has already garnered over 15,000 bookings in the country and is still going strong.

In early September, the bookings touched 7,000. The latest report of Auatocar India reveals that Verna bookings have, in fact, doubled. It may be recalled that Hyundai, at the launch of the Verna last month, had hinted that the prices of the new sedan will go up once the booking reached 20,000 customers.

The prices of the new Verna had already gone up by Rs 29,000 after the hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) cess by two percent on mid-sized cars. The introductory price tag of the new Verna was pegged at Rs 7.99 lakh and it remains the same. However, the prices of the top-end models of the Verna have seen a hike.

The new Verna is powered by 1.6-litre petrol and diesel mills. While the 1.6-litre petrol engine churns out 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque, the diesel engine makes 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Based on the K2 platform, the new Verna has got some of its design elements from its elder sibling Elantra and packs a slew of goodies to woo the customers. At the front, Verna gets cascade grille with horizontal chrome slats and chrome surround along with swept back projector headlamps with LED DRL and projector fog lamps with chrome surround.

Verna features split type LED tail lamps with LED guides at the rear while the side profile of the new sedan gives a sense of coupe-like silhouette. It runs on 5-spoke diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels and comes with chrome side window line.

The new Verna includes features like front ventilated seat, smart trunk, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, cruise control and rear curtain.

The Verna competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid.