Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced that its new Verna sedan has received over 20,000 bookings and 1.50 lakh enquiries in a short span of two months of its launch in India.

"The Next-Gen Verna has outperformed in India once again with more than 20,000 bookings and 150,000 enquiries in a short span of 2 months of its launch in India. We are extremely thankful to our Indian customers for their trust in brand Hyundai," said Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited.

"The Next-Gen Verna is beyond the ordinary, a global product that personifies Hyundai's Modern Premium Brand and a landmark in Hyundai growth story winning many prestigious accolades worldwide," he added.

Over 25 percent of new Verna sales come from Automatic Transmission (AT) variants.

The new Verna is powered by 1.6-litre petrol and diesel mills. While the 1.6-litre petrol engine churns out 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque, the diesel engine makes 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Based on the K2 platform, the new Verna packs a slew of goodies. At the front, Verna gets cascade grille with horizontal chrome slats and chrome surround along with swept back projector headlamps with LED DRL and projector fog lamps with chrome surround.

Verna features split type LED tail lamps with LED guides at the rear while the side profile of the new sedan gives a sense of coupe-like silhouette. It runs on 5-spoke diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels and comes with chrome side window line.

It remains to be seen if the prices of the new Verna will go up in the coming days given that the company announced earlier at the launch of the sedan the current price will be available only to the first 20,000 customers of the Verna.