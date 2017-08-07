South Korean carmaker Hyundai is set to launch the new Verna in India on August 22. The preparations are underway for the launch of the new sedan and the dealerships of the company have already started accepting the bookings for the model.

Now, ahead of its launch, the features and specifications of the new Verna have been leaked on the internet.

Dimensions

The new Hyundai Verna measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,729 mm in width and 1,475 mm in height. The length of the new Verna has been increased by 65 mm while the wheelbase and width went up by 30 mm and 29 mm respectively. The rear headroom of the new Verna also increased by 3 mm and the boot capacity has been extended by 20 litres to 480 litres.

Engines

Under the hood, 2017 Verna will get the same engine of the current model. It is powered by 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre engines in both diesel and petrol variants. The 1.4-litre petrol engine develops 104bhp of power while the 1.6-litre petrol version churns out 121bhp. The 1.4-litre diesel produces 89bhp, while the 1.6-litre diesel will belt out 127bhp of power. The transmission will be taken care of by six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes.

Updated Features and Variants

The new Verna in both petrol and diesel models will be available in six trims. It will get LED tail lamps, projector fog lamps, projector headlamps, shark fin antenna and new 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 195/55 R16 tyres. Other updated features include front ventilated seats, electric sunroof, hands-free trunk release, voice recognition, cruise control, rear curtain, rear AC vents and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display. On the safety front, the new Verna will offer 6 airbags, impact sensing auto door unlock, floor carpet hooks and rear parking sensors.

Source: TeamBHP