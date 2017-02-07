It's finally here. Putting a stop to all the rumours and speculations, South Korean carmaker Hyundai broke the cover of the new 2017 Grand i10 facelift in India on Monday, February 6. The Grand i10 facelift has been priced starting at Rs 4.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

New Grand i10 --Prices and Variants

The Grand i10 in its facelift avatar is available in five variants — Era, Magna, Sports, Sports(O) and Asta. Available in both petrol and diesel engine options, the petrol variants of the Grand i10 is priced in the range of Rs 4.58 lakh to 6.39 lakh, while the diesel models get a price tag between Rs 5.68 lakh and 7.32 lakh.

Petrol Era Magna Magna AT Sports Sports (O) Sports (O) AT Asta Rs 458,400 Rs 522,990 Rs 598,990 Rs 565,990 Rs 596,295 Rs 682,790 Rs 639,890

Diesel Era Magna Sports Sports (O) Asta -- -- Rs 568,400 Rs 615,990 Rs 658,989 Rs 689,791 Rs 732,890 -- --

New Grand i10--Engine specs

One of the major changes in the new 2017 Grand i10 is under the hood. The Grand i10 in its new avatar now gets a 1.2L U2 CRDI diesel mill, replacing the 1.1-litre diesel unit. The new engine is tuned to generate 74bhp of power at 4,000rpm along with 190Nm of torque at 1,750 - 2,250rpm. The petrol engine, 1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT Petrol generates 82bhp power at 6,000rpm and 113.8NM torque at 4,000rpm. While the petrol models claim to deliver a mileage of 19.77kmpl (MT) and 17.49kmpl (AT), the diesel variants are expected to return a fuel efficiency of 24.95kmpl.

Engine Power Torque Fuel Efficiency 1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT Petrol 82bhp power at 6,000rpm 113.8NM torque at 4,000rpm 19.77kmpl (MT) and 17.49kmpl (AT) 1.2L U2 CRDI Diesel 74bhp power at 4,000rpm 190NM torque at 2,250rpm 24.95kmpl

New Grand i10-- Design and features

The new 2017 Grand i10 gets Cascade design front grille and aerodynamic profile, characterized by signature Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design language. It features new radiator grille design, redesigned new bumper and new LED DRLs (daytime running lights) at the front. At the rear, the 2017 Grand i10 comes with dual tone bumper with incorporated reflectors. The hatchback rides on new diamond cut alloys and wheel covers have been refreshed.

Inside the cabin, the new Grand i10 gets 7.0 touch screen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link and there is also Voice Recognition and Navigation Support. Other features include fully automatic temperature control (FATC), rear ac vent, rear defogger, cooled glove box, driver seat height adjustment, tilt steering, smart key with push button start and rear parking camera and sensors

New Grand i10-- Key features

Cascade Design Grille Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) LED DRLs Rear AC vent Dual Tone Rear Bumper with reflectors Rear Defogger Diamond Cut Alloys Cooled Glove Box Newly designed Wheel Cover Driver Seat Height Adjustment Front Air Curtains Tilt Steering 7.0 Touch Screen Audio Video System Smart key with push button start Voice Recognition and Navigation Support Rear Parking Camera and sensors

New Grand i10-- Dimensions