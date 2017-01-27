South Korean auto major Hyundai is reportedly gearing up for the launch of the new 2017 model of its popular SUV the Creta in India soon. The changes in the 2017 Creta facelift are expected to be limited to minor visual modifications.

The updated Creta coming to India this year will be different from the Creta facelift, which was unveiled at the Sao Paulo International Motor Show in November last year. It is being said that the Brazil-spec Creta facelift is unlikely to make it to the Indian market as it lacks some of the SUV features, which Indians would like to have on their models. Hence, Hyundai India will update its current model in the market.

The new Creta facelift in India is expected to get minor changes in the front and rear and the company is also likely to add new features in its list. The major change is likely to be under the hood with the addition of the mild hybrid technology.

While Creta in its new 2017 avatar will continue to be powered by the same three engines in the current models -- 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel and 1.6 CRDi diesel, it is likely to get mild-hybrid system similar to the Maruti Suzuki's SHVS mild-hybrid system. If this rings true, the Creta will also benefit from the central government's FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric- vehicles) scheme, which offers incentives on electric and hybrid vehicles up to Rs 1.38 lakh. This will in turn reflect in the pricing of the model in the country.