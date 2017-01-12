Japanese carmaker Honda has released the images of the 2017 Mobilio MPV. The pictures have been posted on Honda's Indonesian website, while the rest of the information on the new vehicle is expected to be revealed during the launch on January 13.

The images show a new face of the Mobilio. The crossover design of the current version has made way for a more butch and SUV-ish design in the new Mobilio. It gets a new grille, which is highlighted with a thick horizontal bar in line with the Honda City and Civic. The new wraparound headlamps are larger than the outgoing version and it incorporates LED day time running lamps. The headlamp and grille cluster together extends a wider stance to the new Mobilio, which also gets a reworked bumper.

Honda has also released images of the RS version, which features grille in black colour instead of regular version's chrome treatment. It also gets black contrasting roof shade and a sporty front bumper with more black plastic parts.

The side profile of the MPV remains unchanged, while pictures of rear-end have not been released yet. Minor changes at the rear are expected. Honda updated the interior of the Mobilio in 2016 in Thailand in line with the BR-V SUV. These updates will be carried over in the new version.

Mechanically, Honda Mobilio facelift is likely to remain unchanged. The Indonesian-spec Honda Mobilio is sold with 1.5 litre petrol motor and a 1.5 litre diesel engine. While the diesel engine of Mobilio delivers 99bhp at 3,600rpm and maximum torque of 200Nm at 1,750rpm. The petrol model churns out a maximum power of 118bhp at 6,600rpm and maximum torque of 145Nm at 4,600rpm. Both engines come mated to five-speed manual transmission. However, the MPV will now boast of additional safety features like hill start assist and vehicle stability control.

It remains to be seen whether Honda Cars India will bring this new version to India. The MPV is one of the slow sellers of the Honda's Indian profile and sales are well under 500 units per month. Moreover, MPV sales are sluggish in India with the advent of compact SUVs.