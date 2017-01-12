Japanese carmaker Honda has unveiled mid-life facelift to the City sedan and the new version is now launched in Thailand. The new version comes with a cosmetic upgrade with special emphasis on the front area.

2017 Honda city has a new front bumper with a protruding stance. The front grille is now more pronounced like the Civic sedan. It features a thick horizontal chrome bar which extends into the top part of the new headlights. The new headlamps come with LED DRLs while fog lamps too get the LED treatment on higher trims.

While the side profile of the new City remains untouched barring the new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, the rear had got a restyled tail lamps with LED effect. The rear bumper has black coloured lower half that gives a sporty touch to the overall appearance.

On the inside, the City receives gun-metallic trim and newly designed leather upholstery for the front seats. The touchscreen infotainment system is now compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Changes are limited to just the visual side in the new City. This means an E85-capable 1.5-litre petrol engine cranking up 117bhp and 146Nm will be continued in Thailand. For India, new City will have carry over engines. The City currently comes powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine tuned to churn out 117bhp and 145Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that can generate 99bhp and 200Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.

Honda Cars India is expected to launch new City in India soon with a price uptick of around Rs 25,000 on each variant. The new City will be pitched against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkwagen Vento in India.