As the new City facelift from Honda inches closer to its launch in India, the dealerships of the company have started receiving the first lot of the model. The City facelift is expected to make its entry into the market in early February and most of the details of the upcoming model have been out in the public through leaked reports and spy shots.

Now ahead of its arrival, more details about the variants and colours of the new 2017 City facelift have emerged online, along with a set of fresh batch of spy shots of the model from a dealer stockyard. According to the new details, the City facelift is likely to be offered in five variants -- S (MT), SV (MT), V (MT and CVT), VX (MT and CVT) and ZX (CVT) -- and will get five body shades of Orchid Pearl White, Alabaster Silver, Carnelian Red Pearl, Golden Brown and Steel Grey. While the current Urban Titanium colour will be replaced by the new Steel Grey, reports suggest that the Taffeta White from the colour palette of the City will be dropped in its new avatar.

The City facelift is expected to get DRLs as standard across its trims, while the top-end variants VX and ZX would get LED headlights and fog lamps. The new City facelift is expected to host a slew of goodies such as dimming interior mirror, 7-inch infotainment system with Android auto and voice recognition and newly designed leather upholstery. Other features expected include rain sensing wipers, sunroof, auto folding mirrors and auto dimming interior mirror.

Under the hood, the City is unlikely to have any changes and would continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine tuned to churn out 117bhp and 145Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that can generate 99bhp and 200Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.

The new City facelift is expected to get a price tag at a premium of Rs 25,000 than the current model in the market and it will go up against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento in India.

Source: TeamBHP