Honda City facelift launch LIVE UPDATES: Decks have been cleared to welcome the new Honda City in India. The City, in its new facelifted avatar, will be launched in India on Tuesday, February 14, at a glittering event from 12.00 p.m. Expected to be offered in five variants -- S, SV, V, VX and ZX -- the new Honda City is likely to be pegged at Rs 8.9 lakh.

11.10 a.m.: The new City will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento.

11.00 a.m.: The new City is expected to offer ARAI rated fuel efficiency of 17.4kmpl for petrol manual and 18kmpl for CVT variants. The diesel engine is expected to return 25.6kmpl fuel efficiency.

10.56 a.m.: On the safety front, the new City is expected to get ABS with EBD, dual airbags, engine immobiliser and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

10.36 a.m.: The new 2017 City facelift appears to have borrowed design cues from Civic and Accord.

10.30 a.m.: From a visual stand point, the new City is expected to get full LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, larger 16-inch diamond cut alloys, LED taillights and a boot lid mounted spoiler with LED stop lamp.

10.26 a.m.: The City in its new avatar is expected to host a number of goodies such as seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with turn-by-turn navigation, 1.5 GB media memory, MirrorLink smartphone connectivity, voice recognition and a rear-view camera.

10.20 a.m.: The new City facelift will be Honda's first launch in India in 2017.

The bookings for the 2017 new City facelift are underway for a down-payment of Rs 21,000 across dealerships of Honda in India. The details of the new City, except the pricing of the model, are out in the public and the sedan has started arriving at the showrooms along with the demo cars.

New Honda City Price, variants and new features

Although Honda is just a couple of hours away from revealing the prices of the new City in India, it does not stop rumour mills from guessing. The latest we hear is that the new City will be pegged at Rs 8.9 lakh. Not just that, the web is abuzz with what is believed to be full pricing list.

Expected to be offered in five variants -- S, SV, V, VX and ZX -- the new Honda City will come with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 118bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine generating 99bhp and 200Nm of torque.

The petrol variants will be offered with either a five-speed manual or a CVT with paddle shifters, while the diesel variants will be offered only with a six-speed manual transmission. The new City is expected to offer ARAI rated fuel efficiency of 17.4kmpl for petrol manual and 18kmpl for CVT variants. The diesel engine is expected to return 25.6kmpl fuel efficiency.

New City petrol New City diesel Variants Price(RS) Variants Price(Rs) S MT 8.99 lakh SV MT 10.79 lakh SV MT 9.60 lakh V MT 11.69 lakh V MT 10.40 lakh VX MT 12.99 lakh VX MT 11.79 lakh ZX MT 13.79 lakh V CVT 11.59 lakh -- -- VX CVT 12.89 lakh -- ---- ZX CVT 13.69 lakh -- --

Stay tuned as we bring you all latest details from the launch floor of the new Honda City.